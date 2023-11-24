Man in custody, accused of shooting one person and stabbing and shooting another in Rankin County

By Alexandria Galtney

BRANDON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A man is in custody in Rankin County after allegedly shooting one person in the chest and shooting and stabbing another victim.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff, Leslie Morgan Palmore was taken into custody Wednesday night following the incident on Glenwood Drive in Brandon.

The sheriff said Palmore fled the scene in a 2005 gray Acura before being captured.

“I would like to praise the deputies for such a quick response and investigation and arresting this dangerous suspect within an hour and a half of him committing these violent crimes,” said Sheriff Bryan Bailey.

The two victims were taken to UMMC. The conditions were not immediately released.

