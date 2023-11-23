Teenage correctional officer on leave for sexual assault

By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

GRANTS, New Mexico (KOAT) — A Grants man faces a felony criminal sexual penetration charge for his alleged actions at Western New Mexico Correctional Facility as an employee.

The correctional officer Owen Etsitty, 19 of Grants, is on administrative leave pending dismissal, according to the New Mexico Corrections Department. Etsitty was identified as a suspect on Nov. 20, and state police were contacted.

New Mexico State Police did arrest the officer at the facility, where he had been employed since September 2022. Etsitty also faces a criminal sexual contact charge, according to court documents. Both are felony charges.

NMCD cabinet secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero responded to the internal investigation.

“Our agency is working closely with our law enforcement partners to make sure Etsitty is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Tafoya Lucero said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.