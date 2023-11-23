Shooting at Rally House located in Kansas City’s Northland leaves 1 injured

By Connor Hills

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a Rally House in the Northland.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the incident just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Rally House, where the shooting is believed to have occurred, is located within the Shops at Boardwalk, near the intersection of North Ambassador Drive and North Boardwalk Avenue.

Responding officers found one person at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s injury is not expected to be life-threatening.

Authorities said the shooting occurred as the result of a shoplifting incident. Further information regarding the circumstances that led up to the shooting is not yet available.

KCPD and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that additional responding officers located a vehicle involved in a crash that was driven by a potential suspect in the shooting near 152 Hwy and Indiana Avenue.

That individual has been taken into custody for further investigation.

