Manhunt underway after woman shot to death in Coweta County, deputies say

By Ellie Parker

SHARPSBURG, Georgia (WANF) — A woman was shot to death in Coweta County Tuesday night, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Halo Trace in Sharpsburg and found a woman dead.

A man told Atlanta News First that the suspect is his son and that his son shot his wife and then ran off. Family members tell Reporter Madeline Montgomery the victim is Vennessa Phillips. They say she was a mother and grandmother.

The sheriff’s office says U.S. Marshals and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have joined them in the search for the suspect, identified as Dustin Allen Phillips.

Deputies say Phillips has an active warrant for Felony Murder. It is believed that Phillips is in this area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Please avoid the area of Highway 154 and Allison Lane if possible.

