Sheriff and coaches charged after possessing alcohol on school property

By Nick Catlin

LOS ALAMOS, New Mexico (KOAT) — Three coaches and the Los Alamos County Sheriff have been charged after prosecutors say they were drinking alcohol on school campus during a late evening sports practice at Los Alamos Public Schools.

According to court documents filed in Los Alamos Magistrate Court, Sheriff Jason Wardlow-Hererra, head coach Joseph Palmer, and assistant coaches Bianca Enriquez and Natalie Passalacqua were all possessing and consuming alcohol on Los Alamos Public Schools property.

Court documents say the assistant coaches were drinking inside of an SUV owned by Sheriff Wardlow-Herrera during a late evening practice at the school. A separate assistant coach saw alcohol inside of the vehicle. The assistant coach told police that drinks were poured inside of cups of the coaching staff. The assistant coach also told police that the sheriff left and returned with more alcohol. Court documents indicate that the sheriff returned with bourbon, vodka and tequila.

Court documents say the group continued drinking through the night. However, court documents do not say whether the sheriff was consuming alcohol on school premises.

The sheriff, head coach and the two assistant coaches have been charged with consumption or possession of an alcoholic beverage on school property.

