Parents hope to discuss ‘After School Satan Club’ at Lebanon school board meeting

LEBANON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Parents hope to discuss a controversial club for elementary school children on Tuesday.

Members of the community said they were upset after a Salem, MA-based group named “The Satanic Temple” planned to launch a club at Lebanon Elementary School on Dec. 1.

Outraged parents forwarded their social media posts to Channel 3.

The town’s Board of Education was scheduled to meet on Tuesday night.

Parents hoped to bring up the the issue.

“The Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit,” the Satanic Temple posted to social media. “After School Satan Club does not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology. Instead, The Satanic Temple supports children to think for themselves. All after School Satan Clubs are based on activities centered around the Seven Fundamental Tenets and emphasize a scientific, rationalist, non-superstitious world view.”

