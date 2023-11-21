Marjory Stoneman Douglas marching band en route to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By PATRICK CHALVIRE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School marching band, the Eagle Regiment, was spotted arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as they make their way to NYC for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a holiday tradition watched by millions across the nation.

As the sole representatives from Broward County, the dedicated students are ready for their historic performance after months of intensive practice under the leadership of band director Steve Rivero.

“We were lucky enough to be in a program that changed our lives,” said one band member. “I grew up in New York and I never thought I’d be able to have an opportunity like this and I think this is really cool and we’re lucky enough to be in this amazing program to have so many new opportunities.”

The excitement among the students is evident as they embark on this prestigious opportunity, marking a significant milestone for Broward County.

“We got a huge fan base that’s coming with us, traveling with us to New York and everybody is just absolutely excited,” said Rivero.

The Eagle Regiment was selected from more than 100 applicants.

