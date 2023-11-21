Investigators: Pipe bomb, booby traps, murder plot found inside New Haven man’s home

By Randall Kamm

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HAVEN, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Nelson County man is in jail after police said his use of police equipment led them to discoveries of murder plots, bombs and more.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department, 22-year-old Mason Johnson allegedly used police equipment to stop a vehicle Sunday morning.

Based on that complaint, deputies were granted a warrant to search Johnson’s home on Jim Clark Road in New Haven.

When they arrived at the house, investigators said they found a pipe bomb, spiked weapons, booby traps and a makeshift spike strip.

There was even more in Johnson’s room, according to police. They found multiple firearms and police equipment, including a baton, pepper spray, tasers and body armor with law enforcement patches on it.

As for the plots, deputies say they found schematics and plans for the kidnapping of Johnson’s ex-girlfriend. There were also plans to murder of another man, but we don’t know his relation.

Over the summer, Johnson’s ex had filed for and been granted a protection order by the court.

As part of that order, Johnson was barred from possessing a firearm.

He now faces the following charges:

attempted murder attempted kidnapping use of a weapon of mass destruction possession of a destructive or booby trap device violation of a protective order impersonating a peace officer

Late Monday night, investigators could still be seen searching inside and outside Johnson’s home in New Haven.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms confirmed to WLKY News that ATF agents and certified bomb technicians are providing technical assistance to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation.

Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow afternoon in Nelson County District Court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.