Former mall Santa hurt in crash 20 years ago hopes to inspire others this holiday season

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — As the days count down to Thanksgiving, one former mall Santa is counting, in years, the reasons he is thankful to still be alive.

That’s because 20 years ago, Tom Urban was hit and nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver outside a Rio Linda elementary school on December 17, 2003.

“I really wasn’t suppose to make it the first day or the next day,” said Urban, who still works as a community Santa despite his injuries.

Even though he and his wife, Cathy, still deal with the mental and physical impacts of that day, Urban is happy to tell his story of survival in hopes of inspiring others to make a positive impact on the lives of others this holiday season.

“Hopefully, no matter how bad it gets, there’s always something you can do for others,” said Urban. “If I can do it, anybody can do it.”

One of the ways Urban plans to make an impact is to deliver toys to the KCRA 3 CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive, along with the Sacramento Capitol A’s Model A Club at Cal Expo on Friday, Dec. 1.

“He’s inspirational and he spreads joy and happiness everywhere he goes,” said Karen Lopez, Sacramento Capitol A’s Model A Club member.

For the Urbans, on the 20th anniversary of turning tragedy into thankfulness, their hope is that others will be motivated to follow Santa’s lead in bringing joy to someone else this holiday season.

“Life isn’t worth anything if you’re not helping others,” Cathy Urban.

