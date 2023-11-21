Amazon drivers strike in Chicago, accusing company of unfair labor practices

By TODD FEURER

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A strike involving Amazon delivery drivers has spread to Chicago.

Drivers picketed outside an Amazon warehouse Monday near 35th and Ashland. It was the latest in a string of unfair labor practice strikes that the Teamsters union began back in June.

The Teamsters claim when Amazon drivers in California tried to unionize, Amazon refused to recognize the union contract negotiated with Amazon’s deliver service partner, Battle-Tested Strategies (BTS), and fired those drivers.

Since then, walkoffs have hit Amazon facilities in nine different states.

Drivers are calling for better pay and safer working conditions. The union is also demanding Amazon reinstate all of the California drivers who were fired after unionizing, and respect the contract negotiated with BTS.

