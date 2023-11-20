Police search woods for evidence in 30-year homicide investigation

By Molly Ormsbee

POWNAL, Vermont (WPTZ) — New York State Police has wrapped up a three-day search in Vermont for evidence in a 30-year-old homicide investigation.

Investigators began a cursory search on Nov. 11 in the Green Mountain National Forest, after follow-up interviews revealed new evidence in the case of Sara Anne Wood, who went missing in 1993.

Police searched approximately 29 acres near the Dome Hiking Trail in Pownal.

More than 80 officers from the New York State Police, including the New York State Forest Rangers, and the Vermont State Police assisted in the search for the remains of Sara Anne Wood.

The search concluded on Thursday, Nov. 16. Police say no evidence or remains were found.

The New York State Police continues to search for Sara’s remains.

