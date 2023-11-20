‘He saved his grandma’s life’: Officials honor 6-year-old’s bravery

By Liv Johnson

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Orange County Fire Rescue is honoring a 6-year-old hero, who they say called 911 when his grandma was experiencing a medical emergency.

James Garcia was home alone with his grandma at the beginning of the month when she fell. Members of the rescue team said Garcia was so calm and brave, and that’s why they’re honoring him with a young hero award.

“I don’t know what’s happening to my grandma … I’m scared,” Garcia said over the phone to 911 dispatchers on Nov. 4.

What started out as a normal Saturday with his grandma taking care of him, ended with him taking care of her.

“I heard a bumping sound and that was my grandma falling,” Garcia said.

Garcia’s grandma had fallen upstairs and was suffering from a medical episode. Since nobody else was home, Garcia took action.

“I ran all the way from there and took the phone and called 911,” Garcia said.

The first person at the door from the rescue team was Nicholas Wilson.

“They said there was somebody there helping grandma … I didn’t realize he was so young…surprising to see a little man,” Wilson said.

Wilson said Garcia showed the team where his grandma was, and they brought her to the ambulance to receive care. Wilson said it proves how much education matters.

“Keep listening to us when we come to schools and stuff because it proves that paying attention and listening works. He saved his grandma’s life,” Wilson said.

“If I loved him before, you have no idea how much I do now,” Garcia’s grandma said.

When asked what he wants to do when he’s older, Garcia said he wants to be a firefighter.

