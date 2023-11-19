Skip to Content
Child and adult seriously injured after being attacked by dog

    KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu EMS treated two patients who suffered serious injuries when they were bitten by a large dog. Both patients were transported to emergency rooms.

The incident happened near the intersection of Kalama Road and Hiu St. in Kalihi. The two people injured include an 8-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman.

The 8-year-old’s uncle Airone Paul Caraang said his nephew’s wounds are very severe, including bites to his head and back.

