2 contractors in critical condition after being electrocuted in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Two contractors are in critical condition after being shocked by electricity in Midtown Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, firefighters responded to the scene at a high-rise building at 271 17th Street NW in Atlantic Station around 3:08 p.m.

When firefighters got there, they found two people down with severe electrical shock injuries and a small fire in a room on the 15th floor. The fire was extinguished by an activated sprinkler head, the department said.

Initially, the building’s property management informed Atlanta News First that the two contractors were in stable condition. The Fire Department later confirmed that they were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

“Two contractors were injured while doing construction on a floor within the 271 17th Street building. We are thankful that the impacted individuals are in stable condition and being treated by healthcare professionals,” the building property management said.

According to the building management, an electrical construction incident began as a small fire and was “rapidly contained by the building’s fire suppression system.” The two workers were performing routine electrical system upgrades on the 15th floor of the building, the fire department said.

This is a developing story and the AFRD is investigating the incident.

