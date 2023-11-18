Honolulu Police open assault investigation after road rage attacked goes viral

By Kathryn Doorey

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu Police have opened a second-degree assault investigation after video of a road rage attack surfaced on social media.

Honolulu Police confirmed with KITV4 that no arrest has been made at this time.

The incident happened on the H1 westbound, near Waipahu, near the H-2 North around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

One man can be seen throwing another man over the zipper lane barrier.

A source told KITV4 that moments before the fight, one man had been driving erratically, then threw a bottle at the victim’s white pickup truck, then the two got out of their vehicles, and got into the fight.

The suspect ended up taking off.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers.

