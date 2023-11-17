Train derails, catches fire northwest Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Crews are on the scene of a train derailment Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. at the CSX rail yard off Defoor Avenue. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says eight rail cars, including the locomotive, somehow collided on the CSX property. The collision caused a fire on the locomotive, which contained 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel. Officials say 1,200 gallons burned off in the fire before firefighters could put the flames out, and 2,800 gallons of diesel fuel remain, but the scene has now been deemed safe.

No injuries were reported.

Defoor Avenue is closed between Collier Avenue and Chattahoochee Avenue. Avoid the area.

The Atlanta News First Chopper was high above the scene as firefighters battled the flames.

The fire is now out but crews have still got a big mess on the tracks to deal with.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is handling the scene. The cause of the collision and derailment is being investigated.

