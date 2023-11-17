State trooper accused of abusing police database set to face a judge

By Olivia Schueller, Jay Kenney

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A state trooper was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning on charges connected to using a police database to find personal information about a woman he was seeing.

Jose Campos was charged with third-degree computer crimes. He posted a 10,000 dollar bond.

According to an arrest warrant, in June of 2022, Connecticut State Police learned Campos was allegedly using a police computer system to look up a woman’s license plate.

The warrant stated that Campos used the system to see if the woman was driving a car that belonged to another man.

The woman told investigators that it was out of pure jealousy.

According to documents, it is not the first time that Campos had been under investigation.

Last year, he was accused of sexual assault in Southbury; however, he was never charged due to lack of evidence.

Campos most recently worked in special licensing and firearms. He was assigned to the Troop B barracks North Canaan and Troop G in Bridgeport.

He was sworn into the Connecticut State Police in 2020.

According to their protocol, Campos remained fully suspended with pay as of Friday morning.

He was expected to appear in Waterbury court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.