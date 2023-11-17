Philadelphia radio station won’t play Taylor Swift’s music weekend before Eagles-Chiefs game

By Siafa Lewis

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — As the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans prepare for Monday Night’s Super Bowl rematch in Kansas City against the champion Chiefs, top 40 Philly radio station Q102 is doing its part.

“Q102 is punting Taylor Swift from the radio station for the entire weekend because while Q102 loves Taylor Swift, we can’t get enough of her, this weekend it’s really important we show our support for the Birds,” Nugget, a radio host at Q102, said.

Come Tuesday, Swift’s music will once again be played on the station.

CBS Philadelphia went to Dilworth Park at City Hall to gauge reactions from Taylor Swift fans about the move by Q102.

“Now that I’m an Eagles fan, I see the reasoning behind it, but Taylor actually has good music and I support her and Travis,” Sandra Avila said.

“Listen, I’m with it,” Iliyas Muhammad said. “If you’re not with the Eagles, you’re not with us. If it’s not about the Eagles, it’s not about nothing, so sorry Taylor you better get with the program or you’re not going to get played in our city.”

Of course, CBS Philadelphia also found someone who thinks Swift has fans who won’t like the decision.

“My thoughts are that Taylor Swift’s work stands for itself, so don’t come at Taylor because she has quite the fanbase behind her,” Carlene Huard.

But the prevailing sentiment — not surprisingly — is pro Q102, which is to say, pro Birds.

“100 percent, I agree, reasonable thing to do, go Birds,” Hannah Daniele said.

And there’s actually also a charitable component to what Q102 is doing.

“Q102 is going to start this off Friday, 5 p.m. and then it’s actually a kind of a lead to our Bex & Buster buster are doing their Christmas and Kicks charity, they’re going to kick that off at the Four Seasons Diner in Northeast Philly on Cottman where they’ll collecting shoes for people in need and it’s all going to tie together,” Nugget said.

