77-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while driving down Houston Street
By Lacey Beasley
MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1000 block of Houston Street which left an elderly woman with a gunshot wound to the face.
According to police, Thursday night, they responded to the area and discovered a 77-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was driving through an intersection when she was struck by a stray bullet from unknown subjects, according to authorities.
The woman is expected to be okay.
Investigators are continuing to investigate. FOX10 News is working to get more details.
