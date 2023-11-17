77-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while driving down Houston Street

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1000 block of Houston Street which left an elderly woman with a gunshot wound to the face.

According to police, Thursday night, they responded to the area and discovered a 77-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was driving through an intersection when she was struck by a stray bullet from unknown subjects, according to authorities.

The woman is expected to be okay.

Investigators are continuing to investigate. FOX10 News is working to get more details.

