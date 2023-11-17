2 Lake Tahoe ski resorts delay opening

By Brandon Downs

LAKE TAHOE, California (KOVR) — Two Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts will not be opening on schedule due to a lack of snow accumulation.

Heavenly and Northstar posted on Facebook Wednesday that they need more snow before opening their resorts.

“We’re working hard to get ready for the season and are just as excited as you are… but we need a little bit more help from Mother Nature in the form of natural snow and colder temps to keep the snow guns running,” Heavenly said in its Facebook post.

Both resorts had planned to open on Friday, but now they are not sure when they will open the lifts.

“We are SO close – we just need a few more nights of the right conditions to make more snow,” Heavenly posted.

Northstar says its village will still open on Friday.

“Please trust us when we say, we want to open and get back on the slopes just as badly as you… it’s what we live and work SO hard for,” Northstar said in a Facebook post.

Boreal’s website says it will still open on Friday. Mt. Rose opened on Nov. 10.

