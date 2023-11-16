Toddler saved by car seat in Cheatham County interstate crash

By Amanda Hara

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A toddler likely survived a crash involving multiple cars Wednesday morning because of their car seat, according the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department.

Nine cars were involved in the crash on I-24 in Pleasant View, SBN reports.

If the child hadn’t been restrained properly things could have been much worse, Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Chief P.J. Duncan said.

“We want to show our community the importance of your car seat and child being restrained correctly,” said Duncan. “This vehicle was part of the 9-car pile up on I-24 this morning and thank God everyone was okay. If the car seat or child had been restrained incorrectly, things could have been much worse.”

Nobody was seriously hurt in the crash.

The fire department is offering car seat installation help from certified car seat technicians on Saturday.

“Come out and let us look over your car seat this Saturday and make sure everything is as it should be,” Duncan said. “Trust me, you won’t regret it!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.