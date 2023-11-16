Students told to hide under bus seats as shooting breaks out near Lake County bus stop

By Hayley Crombleholme

TAVARES, Florida (WESH) — There were scary moments for students in Lake County after Tavares police said a shooting broke out as a bus was about to drop students off.

Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday near Captain Haynes Road and Dead River Road.

Some people called 911 about masked shooters near an apartment complex.

A Lake County School bus was dropping kids off at the time, and the driver told them to hide under the seats.

Police say there were also kids playing outside at the time.

Police say one person with a gunshot wound was being treated at a nearby hospital. But they are still trying to determine if that was connected to this shooting.

Witnesses and those with information are asked to come forward to Tavares police. They can remain anonymous by going through Crimeline.

