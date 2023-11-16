Lewiston shooting survivor discharged from hospital receives send-off from doctors, nurses

By KC Downey

LEWISTON, Maine (WMUR) — A survivor of the mass shootings in Maine received a heartfelt send-off as they were discharged from a hospital this week.

Doctors and nurses at Central Maine Medical Center lined the halls on Monday as one of three remaining patients finally went home.

Hospital officials said when the patient was wheeled down the hallway, everyone put their hands on their hearts.

The hospital was the first place many victims were rushed to on the night of the shootings in Lewiston.

The two patients still in the hospital are in stable condition.

