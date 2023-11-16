Chicago police officer charged with shoving 8th grader at South Side school to appear in court for arraignment

By JERAMIE BIZZLE

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A Chicago police officer is heading to court Thursday to be arraigned for shoving and threatening a teenage boy at a South Side elementary school.

Officer Craig Lancaster was charged with aggravated battery against the teen.

Surveillance video taken six months ago showed the moment Lancaster hit 14-year-old Jaquwaun Williams in the throat before allegedly threatening to beat him further.

Lancaster could be seen talking to a Gresham Elementary teacher outside the school before JaQuwaun approached, and after Lancaster shoved the teen, sending him sprawling backward, the teacher could be seen standing between the two and directing JaQuwaun over to a group of students standing along the wall of the school.

The officer could then be seen walking away as JaQuwaun and other students walked into the school.

Lancaster has since been relieved of his police powers, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, is investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.