Chicago migrant arrivals slowing with winter, some migrants leaving for warmer cities

By Sarah Schulte

CHICAGO, Illinois (WLS) — While migrants still arrive in Chicago daily, the amount is much lower than during the summer and some migrants are looking to go to warmer cities, or even back home.

Over the summer, daily bus arrivals were in the double digits. Tuesday, the city expected only two buses. Volunteer Luciana Diaz said the Halloween day snow was a reality check for many living at police stations.

“The snow day was freezing for everybody I told them that is nothing, I told them to start looking for other shelter or go to another city,” she said.

With the realization that there is a cold winter ahead, combined with the lack of shelter and jobs, many migrants ABC7 spoke to at the 1st and 12th Police District stations said if given the opportunity they would leave Chicago for another city. Diaz said some migrants even want to go back to their home country.

“They have an American dream for in my opinion, that is a fake American dream,” she said. “They ask me a lot if I know if somebody who can buy them a ticket to go back to Venezuela.”

Sixth Ward Alderman Will Hall, who traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border a few weeks ago, said word is spreading on social media among migrants that Chicago may not be the best place to come. Border nonprofits also said not as many migrants are asking to come to Chicago.

“People are beginning to get informed that it is cold, opportunities are scarce and unless you want to sleep on a concrete mattress don’t come and that is what those seeking asylum have said,” Hall said.

Jorge Barrera has been living at a police station for six months. With no opportunity to work here, the 39-year-old said he would leave, but he doesn’t have the money or luxury to pack up and go to warmer places like California, Texas or Miami.

Despite the slowdown there are still not enough shelters to house migrants living at police stations. Two proposed base camps are weeks away from being built and ready to accommodate people.

