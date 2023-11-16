Another dog abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport

By MADELINE BARTOS

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another dog was abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport, Allegheny County police said Thursday.

Police said around 1:16 p.m., county police were called about a dog that was tied to a pole and appeared to be abandoned in the short-term parking garage.

Officers said they untied the dog, who appears to be in good condition.

“There is no excuse for leaving your pets behind,” police said in a Facebook post.

The dog isn’t microchipped and police are actively investigating who left it behind. Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

A Kittanning woman is facing charges after police said she left her dog in a stroller near the entrance to the airport’s short-term parking lot in August. Police said she boarded a flight to a resort in Mexico and left the dog behind after she couldn’t get a boarding pass for an “emotional support animal.”

