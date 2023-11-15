Video shows Florida trappers removing gator from Orange County hotel bathtub

By Chelsea Robinson

WINTER GARDEN, Florida (WESH) — Bodycam video shows the moment Orange County deputies were called to remove an alligator from a hotel bathtub back in September.

Officials say a 25-year-old woman was cited months back after Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said she was caught keeping an alligator in a bathtub at the Grove Resort and Water Park.

FWC officials said the woman told them she was just borrowing the reptile from a place called Croc Encounters in Tampa, where she used to work. She apparently wanted the gator to take pictures with it for a birthday.

Officials cited her with unlawful possession of an alligator, and the baby gator was returned to the park safely.

