Robert Crimo Jr., father of accused Highland Park shooter, begins prison sentence

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The father of the accused Highland Park shooter began his 60-day prison sentence Wednesday,

Robert Crimo Jr. had been set to face trial on seven felony counts of reckless conduct as prosecutors sought to prove he should have known his son was a danger to the public when he applied for a Firearm Ownership Identification card.

Robert Crimo III was only 19 then and needed a parent to sign his application.

As Crimo Jr.’s trial was about to start, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart announced he had agreed instead to a plea deal.

Crimo pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct in exchange for a sentence of 60 days in prison and two years probation.

He must also perform 100 hours of community service, surrender his FOID card, and give up any weapons he might own.

Crimo Jr. also agreed not to sponsor any minors for FOID cards in the future.

