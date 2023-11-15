Remains of fallen soldier from New Hampshire arrive at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware

By KC Downey

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The remains of an Army soldier from New Hampshire were brought back to American soil Tuesday morning.

The remains of Army Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire, arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where a dignified transfer of remains was conducted. The Army is coordinating the plans for Grone to return home to New Hampshire.

Grone, who was assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was killed Friday in a helicopter crash over the Mediterranean Sea near Cyprus.

Grone was one of five soldiers to die in the crash, which occurred while the MH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was conducting a routine training flight.

Officials described the training flight as aerial refueling training. They said the helicopter experienced an “in-flight emergency” that resulted in the crash.

Grone’s funeral will be held Nov. 25 at Gorham High School.

