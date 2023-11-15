Manchester police comfort pony Eddy retiring after two years on force

By KC Downey

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The Manchester Police Department Mounted Patrol’s comfort pony is retiring.

Eddy has been serving the community for two years and is getting a well-deserved retirement.

But don’t worry, there’s a new recruit ready to take over the job.

The pony doesn’t have a name yet, but the Friends of the Manchester Mounted Patrol group said a naming contest will be launched in the next few days.

