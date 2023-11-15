‘He just had a gun pointed at me’: Amazon Flex drivers describe safety concerns

By Taylor Thompson

MILLS RIVER, North Carolina (WLOS) — Early morning package drop-offs have led to safety concerns for some drivers who work independently for Amazon.

The program, Amazon Flex, allows for independent contractors to sign up to deliver Amazon packages. But, when these packages are delivered in the early morning hours, it can lead to dangerous situations as homeowners may not know who is showing up to their door.

Charles Boyer, an Amazon Flex driver, explained how the program works.

“You’re able to take certain blocks at certain portions of the day, different hours, and you’re able to work that for a set amount of money, so it’s more of a guaranteed amount,” he explained.

He said drivers pick up packages at the Mills River Amazon facility but don’t know where they’re going until they’ve accepted the route.

Crystal Carter, another Amazon Flex driver, added that while they are able to set their own schedules, it’s all happening in the early morning hours before the sun comes up.

“Nine times out of 10, they have no porch light,” she said. “They don’t have numbers on their houses. It’ll be a black house with a black number.”

Boyer explained how it’s a tricky balance because, on one hand, you don’t want to make enough noise to wake people up, but at the same time, if you’re too quiet, it can be seen as sketchy.

“No matter the amount of clothing you wear, from the Amazon vests to having your hazards on, you know, headlights on, whatever it may be, it’s still not going to prevent someone from freaking out in the middle of the night,” he said.

Amazon Flex driver Kelly Bruce remembered an instance when she tried to deliver a package when a dog was outside.

“He started growling, still wagging his tail. I got back in my car as quickly as I could, drove into their driveway and tossed that package onto their front step,” she said.

Carter added that drivers are just trying to do their job, and many people don’t even turn on a porch light for them when it’s pitch black in the middle of the night. It can lead to a range of issues with animals or even a gun being pointed at their face.

Boyer remembered he pulled into a driveway with his hazards and headlights on to ensure his presence was known.

“Next thing I know, I looked up, and it felt like someone was looking at me, and he just had a gun pointed at me,” he recalled. Luckily, the man calmed down after he realized that Charles was there to deliver a package, but it was still a scary situation.

“I don’t think when I took this job, I ever thought in a million years that somebody would pull a gun on me ’cause I was delivering an Amazon package,” Bruce expressed.

Carter expressed how they need help getting the word out about flex drivers because they’re just trying to provide for their kids and families.

“Flashers weren’t enough, his vest wasn’t enough, a sign on our car isn’t enough. I mean, I get it we’re not showing up in 30-foot vans, but we only have so much at our disposal,” Crystal explained.

Carter said that’s another issue of people finding it odd when they show up in their personal vehicles instead of an Amazon van.

“Please, please tell your friends, tell your family we are out here. If you are getting a delivery after 5 p.m. and before 10 o’clock in the morning, you’re going to see me. You’re not going to see your normal van delivery driver,” she explained.

Boyer added that especially going into the holiday season, if you’ve ordered a lot of Amazon packages, know that there could be many Amazon drivers delivering them, even some not in Amazon vans.

All three flex drivers advised those living in gated communities to put gate codes on their Amazon accounts.

“Most of these people don’t get their packages because we’re at a gated community at 5:45 in the morning,” Bruce said. “We can’t call you because Amazon says we can’t call until after 8, and then your package gets sent back.”

Another helpful thing that homeowners can do is to put a box at the edge of their driveway for Amazon deliveries. If you’re unable to do that, they said not to be surprised when a car shows up in the middle of the night to deliver your package.

With the holiday season on the horizon, Amazon deliveries will ramp up, and flex workers ask community members to be aware and to please leave a porch light on.

