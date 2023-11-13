‘This is unforgettable’: Local church’s ‘Christmas with a Cause’ event draws in thousands

By Ethan Humble

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) — Gloria Dei Lutheran Church’s ‘Christmas with a Cause’ event over the weekend drew in thousands of visitors.

The holiday shopping experience served 28 different local and global nonprofit organizations.

Gloria Dei Pastor Ben Johnson said there were plenty of items to choose from at the event.

“There’s unbelievable ornaments, handmade ornaments from all around the world,” he said. “You’ll find really cool purses and bags and cards and really the sky’s the limit on it.”

Among the booths was an interactive pottery experience to keep children busy too.

Marisa Waldschmidt helped her mom sell ceramic pieces to benefit Rancho Ebenezer — a group focused on giving displaced Honduran children a place to stay.

“Being able to provide a space to sell the goods for an amazing cause like this is just unforgettable,” she said. “I know my mom enjoys it every year.”

With all the proceeds from the event funding humanitarian work, Johnson said it’s a good reminder of the difference just one purchase can make.

“Behind each table are thousands and thousands of people that they’re representing. They’re advocating for men, women and children who are in some pretty tough spots around the world,” he said.

