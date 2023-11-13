Protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza gathering near Chicago Israeli Consulate

By ELYSSA KAUFMAN, DARIUS JOHNSON

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Hundreds of Jewish supporters and Palestinian allies from across the Midwest took over the Ogilvie Transportation Center, protesting Israel’s actions in Gaza, and demanding a ceasefire.

The rally began around 9 a.m., and many protesters remained inside the train station as of 11 a.m. At least two dozen people were arrested after ignoring police orders to leave the building.

The Ogilvie Transportation Center is inside Accenture Tower, which is also home to the Israeli Consulate in Chicago.

Protesters from various Jewish groups and other Jewish supporters said they came to downtown Chicago to stand in solidarity with Palestinians.

After being ordered out of the station, many protesters moved outside to the sidewalks to continue to make their voices heard.

Organizers of Monday’s rally were calling on the U.S. government to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“We are here to demand a ceasefire now,” said Scout Bratt, with Jewish Voice for Peace-Chicago, an activist group supporting Palestinian liberation. “We definitely need support from our representatives, and demanding our representatives sign onto the resolution that many other representatives have will be key to ending this violence.”

Bratt said the goal of Monday’s rally was to be one of the largest protests in support of Palestinians in the Midwest.

It was unclear how long protesters planned to continue their rally.

