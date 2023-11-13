Pittsburgh Police investigating armed carjacking in East Liberty, armed robbery at Fox Chapel Chipotle

By JONATHAN FISHER

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened in the East Liberty neighborhood.

According to police, the incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night outside of the Whole Foods parking garage in the 5700 block of Penn Ave.

The victim told officials he was sitting in his white Audi station wagon when a man opened his door, pointed a gun at him and forced him out of the car. The actor threw the victim’s cell phone before fleeing the area.

Police are also investigating an armed robbery at a Chipotle restaurant, at 1027 Freeport Road in Fox Chapel, that took place a short time after the aforementioned carjacking. A man threatened the cashier with a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Nobody was hurt in either incident. Police are utilizing all available surveillance video to investigate both incidents. It is not confirmed at this time whether the two incidents are connected.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

