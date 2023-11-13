No injuries reported, 2 men in custody after shooting at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park

By Peyton Headlee, Connor Hills

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — Police are investigating after a shooting at Oak Park Mall late Sunday afternoon in Overland Park.

A spokesperson with the Overland Park Police Department confirmed the shooting, along with the involvement of three undercover police officers, just before 5 p.m.

A public information officer with Overland Park police told KMBC that two men are in custody and that no injuries have been reported regarding the incident.

According to the PIO, a single shot was fired during a struggle between three plainclothes officers and two unidentified male suspects who were being apprehended for shoplifting. One of the suspects is believed to have fired the shot after getting ahold of an officer’s firearm during the confrontation.

The second shoplifting suspect ran out of the mall and was taken into custody by a plainclothes police officer.

KMBC also spoke with a mother and daughter who were inside the mall when the shooting occurred. The family members said they fled out of an employee entrance of the mall after hearing the now-confirmed gunshot near the food court.

The shooting occurred shortly before closing time at the mall. There are no announced plans to keep the mall closed for further investigation on Monday.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated with additional information as it is made available.

This is the second shooting at a mall in the Kansas City area within the span of just a few days. The reported shooting at Oak Park Mall comes just a few days after four people were shot at the Independence Center.

Overland Park PIO John Lacy said he believed two shootings happening in such quick succession was completely coincidental.

