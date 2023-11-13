Man accused of killing Jackson State University student has been released from jail

By Madeleine Nolan

JACKSON, Mississipi (WAPT) — Nineteen-year-old Joshua Brown, accused of killing a Jackson State University student, has been released from jail.

Brown, a Jones College football player, was charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns, who was shot and killed on Jackson State’s campus at the University Pointe Apartments on Oct. 15.

Brown was later arrested on Oct. 19 and has been held at the Raymond Detention Center on no bond since.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Brown was released from the Raymond Detention Center per the judge’s orders Friday evening. He said there are no details as to why Brown was released at this time.

A spokesperson for Brown’s family shared video surveillance and eye-witness evidence which suggested he was not on campus during the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story.

