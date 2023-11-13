Family of 9 escapes to safety after fire sparks at northwest Oklahoma City home

By Shelby Montgomery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A family of nine escaped to safety after a fire sparked early Monday morning at a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., crews responded to a house fire near Northwest 25th and MacArthur Boulevard.

Firefighters told KOCO 5 that a heating lamp caused the flames, which started on the outside of the home. The heating lamp was being used for rabbits when the fire started.

A smoke detector alerted the family, and they got out to safety.

Crews arrived to heavy flames and tried to save the home as best as they could.

“There’s some damage in there, but also sent crews in to help salvage,” Chief Kathy Hayes said. “Also threw tarps over to salvage as much of their possessions as possible to try and lessen the damage.”

Some of the rabbits died, but firefighters saved two of them. There were no human injuries.

Authorities said the home was damaged enough to where the family won’t be able to stay there Monday.

