Baltimore groups create kid-friendly space to help families process Israel-Hamas war

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Baltimore families are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. An event brought together parents and their children to have their voices heard amidst the conflict.

The group wanted to create a kid-friendly space for families to process what’s going on while connecting community members with each other and resources.

“We are gathering families and children who are in support of a ceasefire in Gaza, who are trying to figure out how to be active, how to make their voices heard,” parent Alix Marbury with IfNotNow said.

The Community Play Project and IfNotNow Baltimore put on the event. The American Jewish organization focuses on equality and justice for all. Organizers say the goal of the event is to help kids process the Israel-Hamas war.

“I’m hoping kids feel that they have a voice in this, that they are not powerless. This is a children’s rights issue. Thousands and thousands of kids are being killed. While it’s very far away, it’s very near to the hearts of many of us,” Marbury said.

Children of all ages and their families met up for comfort, community and action.

“Stuff is happening every day that can change people’s lives, and it’s not funny,” one child said.

Organizers say their community is mobilizing through grief while working for an end to the cycle of violence.

“I don’t want people to die. I want violence to end,” another child said.

Organizers provided people with resources, including a liberation syllabus, Baltimore Palestine Solidarity and Jewish Voice for Peace Baltimore.

