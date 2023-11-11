One hospitalized following house fire in Waterford

By Olivia Kalentek, Alleah Red

WATERFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A person was hospitalized following a fire at a home in Waterford on Saturday.

Police say the fire began shortly before 5:10 a.m. at a home on Perry Ave.

One person was taken to L&M hospital for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fire was extinguished by the local fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

