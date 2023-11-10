Woman arrested for hate crime after allegedly ramming her vehicle into Tarzana synagogue gates

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

TARZANA, California (KCAL) — A woman has been arrested on hate crime charges after allegedly ramming her vehicle, two times, into the gates of a Tarzana synagogue just after midnight Thursday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested Tikvah Mottahedeh, 54, for vandalism hate crime on a house of worship — the Eretz Synagogue and Cultural Center on Wilbur Avenue.

SkyCal’s Thursday afternoon aerial footage showed two separate areas on the synagogue’s campus without a portion of the gate, with one temporary gate in place, while the other spot was just left open.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.