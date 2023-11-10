Teacher, students injured in incident involving knife at Academy for College and Career Exploration

By Tim Tooten

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A teacher and two students were injured Thursday morning in an incident involving a knife at a north Baltimore school.

Baltimore City Public Schools officials told 11 News that five people were involved in the incident and three people suffered minor injuries.

City Schools told 11 News that a 15-year-old student brought a knife to the Academy for College and Career Exploration, housed at the old Robert Poole School building on West 36th Street in Hampden, and got into a fight with another student.

The student armed with the knife “accidentally cut herself,” school officials said, and a 16-year-old student suffered minor injuries to her head, chest and hand, but it was unclear what caused the injury.

A teacher who intervened also suffered minor injuries, but it’s unclear how.

The student who brought the knife to school was taken into custody, school officials said. School police officers had to restrain one parent who said her daughter may have been involved in the incident.

Keona Crowder, the 16-year-old girl’s mother, said she had just dropped the girl off at school.

“We’re on our way to the hospital. My child don’t bother no one, don’t do anything, and she can’t even be safe at school,” Crowder said. “I dropped my kids off to school, to the door, so they can be safe, and yet I’m still called from work to come here because my child has been stabbed in school, and they go through metal detectors.”

Some parents told 11 News they want to know how the student was able to get the weapon past a metal detector.

“(I’m) extremely concerned. They should have the metal detectors on all the time for all the children, not just the late kids — all the time,” said Krysti Ward, a parent.

Some parents told 11 News it was only a matter of time before a serious incident like this would take place.

“That’s not something I want to hear. This has to stop. Can our children go to school?” said Gary Sherman, a parent.

“There’s always something going on up here at this school, and just something needs to change,” Ward said.

District officials said the incident was contained to one area of the school, and the campus was put on lockdown for an hour starting at 9:15 a.m.

