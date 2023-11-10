Man stabbed with a screwdriver during large fight, Sac Co. Sheriff’s Office says

By Hilda Flores

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver during a large fight on Wednesday night in Sacramento County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to reports of a large crowd of about 70 men fighting around 11:45 p.m. outside an event venue on Watt Avenue.

A separate person had called the sheriff’s office to report that a person had stabbed their family member in the head with a screwdriver and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

Deputies believe the victim and suspect knew each other and are working on identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.

No other details were released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.