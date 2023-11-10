Skip to Content
Army vet and father of 4 shot and killed on front lawn in Riverside, shooter at large

    RIVERSIDE, California (KCAL) — A 68-year-old man was ambushed by a gunman and shot to death while watering his front lawn in Riverside.

Michael Rangel was a U.S. Army veteran, electronics engineer, and father of four, married to his wife for forty-five years. His family said they are shocked that someone would shoot and kill the religious family man in broad daylight.

“It just makes no sense, we’re still puzzled. We want to know who and why and what would motivate someone to do this to a 68-year-old man who was harmless,” said Monica Rangel, Michael’s daughter.

His family told KCAL News that Rangel walked outside his home on Harmony Lane on October 28 and was attacked out of nowhere. The shooter is still on the loose, putting neighbors on high alert.

Riverside homicide detectives said they are working on leads but are not releasing any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverside Police Department.

