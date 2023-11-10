‘After School Satan Club’ sparks controversy in Lebanon

By Rob Polansky

LEBANON, Connecticut (WFSB) — An unsanctioned “After School Satan Club” for elementary school children has raised more than a few eyebrows in the Town of Lebanon.

A Salem, MA based group that calls itself The Satanic Temple said the club will launch at Lebanon Elementary School on Dec. 1.

It says it’s not what parents might think.

“ASSC volunteers are ready to create a fun and inviting place for students to learn and make new friends,” the group posted to social media.

Outraged parents in the community have been forwarding the temple’s social media post to Channel 3.

“The Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit,” the post read. “After School Satan Club does not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology. Instead, The Satanic Temple supports children to think for themselves. All after School Satan Clubs are based on activities centered around the Seven Fundamental Tenets and emphasize a scientific, rationalist, non-superstitious world view.”

It advertised science projects, community service projects, puzzles, games, nature activities, arts and crafts, and snacks.

The post also acknowledged that the club was not approved or sponsored by Lebanon Public Schools.

Superintendent Andrew Gonzalez gave Channel 3 a statement on Friday morning in which he said that the district has to allow it.

“The Lebanon Public Schools (LPS) allows outside organizations to use LPS facilities, in accordance with Board Policy 1007. As such, LPS must allow community organizations to access school facilities, without regard to the religious, political, or philosophical ideas they express, as long as such organizations comply with the viewpoint-neutral criteria set forth in the policy.

Not everyone will agree with, or attend meetings of, every group that is approved to use school facilities. However, prohibiting particular organizations from accessing our school buildings based on the perspectives they offer or express could violate our obligations under the First Amendment and other applicable law and would not align with our commitment to non-discrimination, equal protection, and respect for diverse viewpoints.”

Superintendent Andrew Gonzalez

One parent who reached out to Channel 3 complained that parents didn’t have a say in it.

Others complained that they were sickened and outraged.

Still others simply called it “interesting.”

