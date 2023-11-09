Veterans take flight through ‘Dream Flight’ program

By BRITTANY BREEDING

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Veterans in Shreveport and Bossier had the opportunity to do something many thought they’d never do again – take flight.

Thanks to Dream Flights that happened Tuesday at the Shreveport Downtown Airport.

“Jesus, it was great,” said Bruce Anderson, who served in the Air Force.

Seven veterans were able to feel like their younger selves again, taking flight in a restored World War II era biplane.

“It’s one of the best opportunities I’ve had since I’ve been in the home,” said Robert Walls, who served as an E5 in the Army.

All the veterans – from various branches of the military – are in nursing homes around Shreveport and Bossier.

The flights were 20 minutes long and took them 1,000 feet in the air.

“I find the senior veterans that are out across our nation, they do get thanked, but this is the best possible way I’ve ever seen that we can actually say thank you to them in person,” said James Sims, a Dream Flight pilot.

Robert Hagstrom, who served in the Army during World War II, got to sign the plane.

Those who make dream flights possible are thankful to be a part of it.

“I saw an opportunity to be able to say thank you to veterans across the country, and there’s no better way I’d rather spend my time,” said Sims.

Since 2011 nearly 6,000 veterans have taken a Dream Flight.

