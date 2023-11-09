Two Pittsburgh students taken to hospital after ingesting unknown edible candy

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Two students from Pittsburgh’s Brashear High School were taken to the hospital Wednesday after school officials said they ingested an “unknown edible candy.”

A spokesperson for the district tells Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 four students were involved in the incident.

An investigation is underway to determine how the incident unfolded.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.