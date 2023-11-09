Teen driver charged with DUI Manslaughter in Wellington granted house arrest

By Jossie Carbonare

Click here for updates on this story

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Gabriel Glushien, 19, is facing DUI Manslaughter after hitting and killing a man in Wellington in March of 2023 while under the influence.

In his first appearance in front of a Palm Beach County judge on Wednesday, Glushien was granted a $75,000 bond with house arrest.

The crash happened on March 9, 2023, just after 1 p.m.

Glushien was 18 at the time of the crash.

According to investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Glushien was speeding in a 40 mph zone in his BMW driving Northbound on Greenview Shores Boulevard in Wellington.

Deputies say the victim was driving Southbound and was attempting to turn left into the Courtyard Shoppes at Wellington when Glushien’s car slammed into the passenger side of the victim’s Jeep, which caught fire.

Aristides Guerra, 71, died on the scene.

According to investigators, multiple vape pens were found in or around Glushien’s car.

Glushien initially refused to take a blood test but later submitted to a blood draw three times.

Investigators say he told them, “I did smoke marijuana earlier but not enough to impair me,” and “I was speeding a little bit but not much, and I don’t remember my exact speed.”

Glushien has been directed to random drug and alcohol testing while under house arrest. He’ll be required to turn over his passport and cannot have any contact with the victim’s family or witnesses. He also cannot drive.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.