Oklahomans perplexed by ‘falling’ object seen in sky Tuesday evening

By Jonathan Greco

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA (KOCO) — Many Oklahomans were left perplexed after seeing something a bit odd in the sky Tuesday evening.

Shortly before sunset, people could see something “falling” in the Oklahoma sky with a streak. Some reached out to KOCO 5 saying it was a meteor, while others believe it was a fireball or just a plane.

KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says he saw pictures of the same thing at the same time from people in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Alabama.

No pictures give a clear look at what the object was.

An aviation expert told KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder that it was a FedEx plane heading to Los Angeles flying over Oklahoma at 34,000 feet. The sun’s angle and the plane’s altitude caused contrails coming from the plane to be momentarily visual, causing the oddity.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.