New California Native American monument replaces statue that was torn down at Capitol Park

By Lysée Mitri

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A new monument was unveiled Tuesday outside the California state Capitol after protestors took down the one before it in 2020.

It now honors California Native Americans, depicting William Franklin.

“His life epitomized the strength, honor and commitment of California Indian people,” Wilton Rancheria Chairman Jesus Tarango said during an unveiling ceremony at Capitol Park near 13th and L streets.

Franklin was a Miwok leader known for fighting to keep the culture alive.

“That’s what he taught us: be proud of who you are,” said Franklin’s daughter, Terisa Yonemura.

A large crowd gathered to see the big reveal taking place during Native American Heritage Month.

The monument is replacing the statue before it of Father Junipero Serra.

“On July 4, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter protest following the murder of George Floyd, the Father Junipero Serra statue that stood here since 1967 was toppled,” Tarango said.

The Catholic priest had established a string of missions in California. However, for many California Native people, he served as a reminder of the atrocities inflicted upon their ancestors during the Spanish colonization period.

“Against all odds, we’re still here,” said Assemblymember James Ramos, D-San Bernardino, who is the California Native American in the state Legislature.

Ramos spoke of Assembly Bill 338, which led to the creation of a monument recognizing California’s first people. Years later, Franklin’s family joined lawmakers as a sheet was removed to reveal the statue.

“I cried because I was so happy to see him here,” Yonemura said. “He did a lot of good for the people in the community.”

She is now following in his footsteps, traveling all over to share in the tradition of Native American Miwok dancing.

