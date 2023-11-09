Miami Springs Police arrest former clinical research employee accused of embezzling over $83k

By Web Staff

MIAMI SPRINGS, Florida (WSVN) — A woman formerly employed by a clinical research facility in Miami Springs is facing charges of grand theft, check deposit with intent to defraud and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, officials said.

According to the Miami Springs Police Department, between March 1, 2020, and Oct. 21, 2022, 41-year-old Nailan Estrada-Jimenez embezzled over $83,000 by mobile depositing 438 checks into her personal bank account.

